Have you noticed the tiny, blue, jellyfish-like creatures washing ashore on Jacksonville’s beaches? They’re called Blue Buttons and they’re not actually jellyfish.

Dr. Adam Rosenblatt, an assistant professor of biology at University of North Florida, says blue buttons are colonial hydroids with a central, gas-filled disc. The disc allows them to float near the surface of the water, carried by winds and currents.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue Captain Rob Emahiser told First Coast News the currents are likely the reason we’re seeing blue buttons was ashore.

So far I've spotted three of these little guys along about two blocks of shoreline. Have you seen them? @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/8thFgMGzLr — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) September 6, 2018

“Whenever we have a prolonged east wind or a southeast wind, we’ll see some different jellies that get blown in out of the gulf stream and make it here to the beach,” Emahiser said. Emahiser warned those currents could bring in the more dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War.

Though the bright blue coloring is reminiscent of the Man O’War, both Emahiser and Rosenblatt said the blue button sting isn’t potent. However, it can potentially cause some skin irritation.

Rosenblatt had a general recommendation when it comes to sea life.

"Don't touch it if you don't know what it is and what it's capable of,” he said.

First Coast News also reached out to St. Johns County Beaches and a spokesperson said they are also seeing these creatures wash ashore in St. Johns County.

© 2018 WTLV