Beach water advisory issued for all St. Simons Island beaches

The Department of Natural Resources found that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standards.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A beach water advisory has been issued for all 5 of the public beaches in the St. Simons Island area, according to the Glynn County Health Department.

The Department of Natural Resources found that the level of enterococcus bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standards, the health department said. Enterococcus bacteria is found in humans and some wildlife.

The affected areas include:

North Beach at Goulds Inlet (Fifteenth Street to Tenth Street)

East Beach at the Old Coast Guard Station (Tenth Street to Driftwood Drive)

Massengale Park Beach (Driftwood Drive to Cedar Street)

5th Street Crossover Beach (Cedar Street to Ninth Street)

South Beach at the Lighthouse (Ninth Street to the Pier)

The health department recommends that people do not swim or wade in the water in the areas under the advisory. Fish and other seafood caught from the areas should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and thoroughly cooked before eating, as should fish or seafood caught from any waters.

Later this week, the areas will be re-tested and the advisories will be lifted when the bacteria levels meet the EPA’s recommended standards.