Atlantic Beach man arrested for reportedly leaving feces, obscene notes in mailboxes

Police say one resident was able to get video of Stelzmann in the act after the complaints were made by multiple people.

An Atlantic Beach man has been arrested after complaints were made about someone placing feces in mailboxes and leaving obscene letters and drawings.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department arrested Andrew Stelzmann Thursday on charges of stalking and criminal mischief.

Police say one resident called police after she walked out to her mailbox one day to find the inside smeared with feces. This is the second incident that the woman believes Stelzmann was involved in, she says the first time she believes he left her an obscene letter.

The woman was able to get video of Stelzmann in the act which police say helped lead to his arrest.

ABPD says Stelzmann is also the subject of three other criminal mischief investigations.