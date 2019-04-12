Have a few extra million lying around? The iconic 'Dune House' in Atlantic Beach is reportedly up for sale for a cool $1.8 million, according to a recent listing by Watson Realty.

The home, known affectionately as the 'Dune House', was designed by the late William Morgan has been one of Atlantic Beach's most interesting homes for decades.

The duplex dwellings were built into the ground with each residence taking the shape of an oceanfront sand dune a grassy roof.

The home fully furnished and features curved staircases, wood accent walls and sliding glass doors that open up to beautiful oceanfront patios with breathtaking views.

The home is 1,632 sq. ft. and was built in 1975. The listing says each unit has one bedroom and one bathroom.

The Florida Times-Union reports the home sold for $900,000 back in 2012, which was less than it's original asking price of $1.85 million in early 2009.

Now, years later, the house is selling for the same price that it was listed for a decade ago.

Interested in buying the home? Click here for more details.

Watson Realty Corp