Demolition that requires heavy equipment can draw a crowd, which is why Atlantic Beach neighbors cheerfully gathered along Poinsettia street Tuesday.

A crumbling structure that's been an 'eyesore' for years was demolished in front of a crowd of spectators.

The city of Atlantic Beach code compliance marked the structure unsafe and set a demolition date for April of 2019. However, the unstable unit was connected to another property which made things complicated.

Engineers were brought in to see if part of the structure could be removed, but eventually deemed that it would not be possible for safety concerns.

The On Your Side Team first told you about the property in September.

The homeowner, city of Atlantic Beach and Wells Fargo, who assumed ownership of the dwindling structure, reached an agreement earlier this year which paved the way for demolition.

Now, the eyesore is no more in Atlantic Beach.

Neighbor Susan Perry simply raised her hands over her head and screamed 'finally' as the structure was smashed into pieces.

It’s unclear if another home will be built in its place.

RELATED: Neighbors hoping city, bank can clean up 'eyesore' in Atlantic Beach