JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Glynn County Health Department issued a beach water advisory Tuesday for North Beach at Dexter Lane on Jekyll Island, according to a news release.

The department says the advisory is not associated with the Golden Ray cargo ship capsized in the St. Simons Sound.

The advisory is based on results from weekly water sample tests for bacteria found in humans and some wildlife, according to the department.

The beach is not closed, the department says, but swimming or wading in the water is not recommended.