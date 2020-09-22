Beach water advisories issued for 2 St. Simons Island beaches, 1 Jekyll Island beach

The health department says the advisories are not connected to the Golden Ray cargo ship that still sits in the St. Simons Sound.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Beach water advisories were issued Tuesday for two St. Simons Island beaches and one Jekyll Island beach, according to the Glynn County Health Department.

The advisories were issued to the following beaches:

Massengale Park Beach from Driftwood Drive to Cedar Street on St. Simons Island

Fifth Street Crossover Beach from Cedar Street to Ninth Street on St. Simons Island

Captain Wylly Road Crossover Beach from Brice Lane to Beach Pavilion on Jekyll Island

The health department says the advisories are not connected to the Golden Ray cargo ship that still sits in the St. Simons Sound. The advisories mean the levels of bacteria found in the water is above the Environment Protection Agency's recommended standards.

