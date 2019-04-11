JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beach Diner in San Marco is expected to be closed for the next month after a fire damaged the restaurant and at least two nearby businesses Saturday night.

"This restaurant is our home, our livelihood and we have a deep connection to the awesome San Marco community around us," a restaurant spokesperson said via the business's Facebook page. "Please know that we are deeply affected by this and are striving to place our wonderful employees temporarily at our four other amazing locations."

The restaurant will be back in business as soon as possible, according to the Facebook post.

Two nearby businesses, Seafood Island bar & Grille and The Write Touch, also sustained heavy smoke damage, according to a report by the Florida Times-Union.

The report said all three businesses were closed Sunday as investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire. The fire appeared to start in Beach Diner's kitchen, according to the Florida-Times Union.

Seafood Bar & Grille will remain closed Monday, according to a statement posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

"We love our San Marco community and ask that you keep Beach Diner in your thoughts," the post said. "We look forward to serving you soon."

The Write Touch posted to Facebook saying the wedding planning service will be closed until further notice due to the fire.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we let you know that there was a devastating fire in San Marco Square last night," the post said. "No one was injured but there is debilitating damage done to several of the businesses including The Write Touch. Unfortunately, the shop will be closed until further notice."

No custom orders were lost or damaged in the fire and will continue to be processed, according to the post.

"We are taking special orders, and our phones and email are in full operation," the post said. "As you know, this is a critical time of year for our business and its survival. We fully intend to rebuild and continue our services. We will keep you posted on our status throughout this process."