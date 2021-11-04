Be the Change Scholarship now open for select Duval County high school seniors

Students have until Friday, Dec. 31, to submit their essay at www.tiaabank.com/scholarship.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TIAA Bank will be awarding four $5,000 scholarships to local high school students as part of its second annual Be the Change scholarship program.

The Be the Change Initiative was launched in June of 2020. TIAA Bank’s parent company, TIAA, launched it as a four-pillared platform to support the fight against racial injustice.

“TIAA Bank’s core values are centered on making the communities where we work and live even better,” said Babacar Ba, vice president and advocate for the EMPOWERED business resource group, an associate-led advocacy group, at TIAA Bank. “We were inspired by stories of local students making a difference right here in our community. The Be the Change scholarship is one way to recognize that good work and continue to make lasting change.”

Students from 14 participating Jacksonville area high schools can apply by submitting an essay sharing examples of racial injustice in their community and discussing ways the City of Jacksonville can work toward justice and equity for all. Applicants must also explain the role they will play.

Students have from now through Friday, Dec. 31, to submit their essay at www.tiaabank.com/scholarship.

Winners will be announced at The City of Jacksonville’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast.