'Be the Change' essay contest empowers Duval students to fight against racial injustice

TIAA Bank announced that it will award three $5,000 scholarships to local high school students as part of its new 'Be the Change' scholarship program.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some high school students in Jacksonville will have the opportunity to pitch an idea that will help stop the spread of racial injustice in our community while also potentially earning money for college.

On Friday, during the annual 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in Jacksonville, TIAA Bank announced that it will award three $5,000 scholarships to local high school students as part of its new 'Be the Change' scholarship program.

High school seniors from certain Duval County high schools can submit an essay using one of the four 'Be the Change' pillars to share an idea that the City of Jacksonville and the community can tackle together. Students must also explain in the essay what role they would play in this idea.

Those pillars are: Understanding, Dialogue, Leadership and Action.

The participating schools are:

A. Philip Randolph Academies

Andrew Jackson High School

Edward H. White High School

Englewood High School

Grand Park Career Center

Jean Ribault High School

Lone Star High School

Robert E. Lee High School

School for Accelerated Learning and Technologies Incorporated

Terry Parker High School

The Bridge

Westside High School

William M. Raines High School

Youth Development Center

Eligible students have from Monday through Sunday, Jan. 31, to submit their essay at www.tiaabank.com/scholarship.

Winners will be selected and announced as part of TIAA Bank’s celebration and recognition of Black History Month in February.