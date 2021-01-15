'Be the Change' essay contest empowers Duval students to fight against racial injustice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some high school students in Jacksonville will have the opportunity to pitch an idea that will help stop the spread of racial injustice in our community while also potentially earning money for college.
On Friday, during the annual 34th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast in Jacksonville, TIAA Bank announced that it will award three $5,000 scholarships to local high school students as part of its new 'Be the Change' scholarship program.
High school seniors from certain Duval County high schools can submit an essay using one of the four 'Be the Change' pillars to share an idea that the City of Jacksonville and the community can tackle together. Students must also explain in the essay what role they would play in this idea.
Those pillars are: Understanding, Dialogue, Leadership and Action.
The participating schools are:
- A. Philip Randolph Academies
- Andrew Jackson High School
- Edward H. White High School
- Englewood High School
- Grand Park Career Center
- Jean Ribault High School
- Lone Star High School
- Robert E. Lee High School
- School for Accelerated Learning and Technologies Incorporated
- Terry Parker High School
- The Bridge
- Westside High School
- William M. Raines High School
- Youth Development Center
Eligible students have from Monday through Sunday, Jan. 31, to submit their essay at www.tiaabank.com/scholarship.
Winners will be selected and announced as part of TIAA Bank’s celebration and recognition of Black History Month in February.
First Coast News has reached out to inquire how the 14 schools listed were chosen and why all schools in Duval were not included. We are waiting to hear back.