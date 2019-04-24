A Jacksonville woman wants all senior citizens to be cautious when they're looking for a place to rent.

The house she recently rented has been condemned by the city and with nowhere to go she’s now staying at a homeless shelter.

She moved out last week after the city deemed the house unsafe and condemned the property, citing it would be demolished. The sign, however, is no longer there and she’s concerned the landlord will try and rent out the property.

A house along Van Buren street should have an orange sticker on it saying unsafe to live, but Tuesday that sign was not there.

“She took all my money and ran," said Juanita Walls-Horsley.

Horsley is living off social security and had just lost her husband when she found this home off Van Buren street.

“I asked her 'is the house fine,' because there were no lights on, 'oh yes everything is working just fine,'" said Horsley.

She moved in March 29.

On April 10, Horsley sent a letter to her landlord letting her know of roof leaks, window pane cracks, and inoperable cooking equipment, among other things.

The next day she received a 15-day notice to get out.

“She’s not returning any phone calls, she wouldn’t even come when code enforcement or the building inspector was here.”

The city of Jacksonville confirmed a code inspector came out April 16 and deemed the house unsafe and tagged it to be demolished.

“The message is for all disabled and elderly," Horsley began. "If you’re living in conditions that you know not right, call somebody. Report it. I’m trying to get help for us all."

First Coast News called the landlord and did not receive a call back.

Horsley is left asking others in the community to be on the lookout and if you see something wrong, let the city know.

“Some of the neighbors, after I moved in, came and told me they rented from her and they were scammed too," she said. "I wish somebody would’ve told me, like I’m trying tell all the elderly and disabled if you’re on your own, be careful."

In total, Horsley said she is out about $1,000 from her security deposit and moving costs. She's like to get that money back, but wants others to learn from her experience.