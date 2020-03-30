JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Phishing emails or texts looking for personal or credit information can put your identity at risk as more are staying home or even working out of their house.

Like a text from an unknown number claiming to be "Netflix Billing" asking to click and change the pay-method, because they couldn’t process my payment. In my house, I’m not the one paying for that service, so it was easy to spot as a fake. But it may not be as obvious for others.

“Unfortunately in times like this there are predators that go out,” Tyler Wildman is the CEO of Identity Theft Countermeasures.

He explained these types of cases pop-up all the time but are particularly noticed more often in times of crisis – think hurricanes. But that you can be ahead of the scammer.

“Certainly now is as good a time as any to change your passwords, making sure you have a good sophisticated password with numbers, letters, upper case, lower case, symbols and things like that can help a lot,” Wildman said.

He added with those working from home, protecting their data may take an extra step. Logging into a secure WiFi to start.

The First Coast News IT department warning employees about cyberattacks and being cautious of external emails, reminding that if you are not expecting an attachment not to open one.

“Making sure that if you’re online that you’re looking for encryption credentials, the little lock in the browser and things like that and that you’re on a secure connection especially when you’re putting in information,” Wildman said.

