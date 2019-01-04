JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Seabreeze Elementary School notified parents that a student brought a BB gun to school Monday.

According to Duval County Public Schools, the school sent an email to parents Monday informing them that staff confiscated a BB gun from a student that morning.

Principal Kimball told parents the BB gun was reported by another student who spotted it.

Kimball ensured parents that BB guns are a prohibited item that should never be brought to school.

"Disciplinary consequences will be administered according to the code of conduct, but I also want to use this situation to remind everyone to please monitor what might be in your children's backpacks," Kimball included.