Battling cancer? Taking care of a cancer patient? Here's how to get a free manicure, a free massage and a free haircut

A non-profit group in Jacksonville is having a free event to pamper people in the fight against cancer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's called the Pink, Pampered and Polished Community Event. It's Saturday, July 16th from 10-3 at Shear Finesse at 9200 Arlington Expressway #28.

Come get pampered. Free massages. Free hair styling. Free manicures and pedicures. Lots of free salon services.

Who's invited?

*People fighting any type of cancer.

*Cancer survivors.

*Caregivers---because they have a tough job, too

Who's organizing this event? A non-profit foundation called the Brenda L. Brooks Foundation is working to help people dealing with cancer and, at the same time, honor their Mom, who died of breast cancer.

Her four daughters live in Jacksonville. They say their mom was "a diva," who understood that dressing up and trying to look your best lifts your spirits, especially when cancer is such a struggle.

So the event is to "make you feel beautiful when you look in the mirror, in whatever state you're in," the sisters explain.

One sister is a licensed cosmetologist. Another a certified nail tech. Other volunteers helping this Saturday are licensed in their specialties, as well.

"Whatever color you desire, black red or blue, it's up to you!" The sisters say they're excited to offer free wigs, as well.

Remember, people who have dealt with any type of cancer are welcome. So are current cancer patients and their caregivers.