Parents upset daughter's yearbook photo was altered at Bartram Trail High School

A 9th grade student was wearing an outfit that the school told her met the dress code requirements, yet the school decided to edit the photo for the yearbook.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Some local parents with kids at Bartram Trail High School are outraged after receiving their child's yearbook and seeing their child's photo had been edited without permission.

The photos below are just one example. A 9th grade student was wearing an outfit that the school told her met the dress code requirements, yet the school decided to edit the photo that appeared in the yearbook to cover up part of the student's body.

It's a small detail, but students and parents say it's part of a larger dress code controversy in the county that disproportionately targets female students. Dozens of parents are reporting the same issue, and say this is sexualizing young girls.

The school district said the school is offering refunds to any parent who calls about the issue.

First Coast News is reaching out to parents and students about the deeper concern with these edits.