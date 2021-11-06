On the move: Pollution-laden barge removed after months of leaking coal ash near Mayport jetties

Three months after it ran aground near the mouth of the St. Johns River, the Bridgeport cargo vessel was removed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three months after a cargo barge ran aground in the St. Johns River, it was finally removed Friday.

According to a news release from the Barge Bridgeport Incident Response, Dann Ocean Towing test-towed the vessel on Thursday and began moving it at daybreak Friday.

The Bridgeport barge ran aground near the Mayport Jetties south of the St. Johns River and began taking on water in late March. It was carrying thousands of tons of coal ash from Puerto Rico for eventual disposal in a Georgia landfill.

However, much of that cargo was lost. Though salvage crews were able to offload about 5,000 tons of the polluted industrial ash, high waves and strong winds began inundating the ship in May and eventually washed much of it into the ocean.

Dann Ocean Towing and a river pilot are overseeing Friday's transit of the barge. The Bridgeport's final destination was not released but sources tell First Coast News it will dock by the Mathews Bridge next to the North Florida Shipyards.

The tow was estimated to take four hours. .

"Health and safety of the community and responders plus the protection of the environment are the top priorities of the unified response," the barge response team release said.

The Bridgeport left Puerto Rico with 14,000 tons of coal ash in its cargo hold. Most of that is believed to have been lost.

Jimmy Orth, Executive Director of St. Johns Riverkeeper, said the spill raises serious environmental concerns.

“This is a waste product that can contain things like arsenic, lead, and mercury," said Orth. He said he’s worried that the chemicals may get into the food chain.

“They can be digested by the zooplankton and it moves up the food chain to the larger fish that we consume," said Orth.

Forty-four water and sediment samples were collected from around the barge. A report released this week by an independent testing group shows test results show “no adverse effects to the environment, wildlife or human health.”

"My initial response was of great relief," Dr. Quinton White, a marine biology professor at Jacksonville University, said. "I was pleasantly surprised that the report came out with as good of news that it did."