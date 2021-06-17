Barge hits FPL pole, causes power outages in Palatka

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Crews worked to restore power to Palatka residents after a barge carrying a crane hit Florida Power and Light power lines that cross the St. Johns River Thursday morning.

The barge accident happened around 9:30 a.m. and caused power outages in the city of Palatka. There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Power was restored to residents around 10:04 a.m.

FPL customers still may see rolling power outages throughout the afternoon while power is being rerouted from other substations, authorities said.

These outages aren't expected to last any longer than an hour. FPL crews expect all rolling outages to be resolved by Friday morning.

Crill Avenue is currently closed from South State Road. 19 to South Palm Avenue. There is an increased presence of law enforcement in this area helping direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

Additionally, all boat traffic is prohibited from the Palatka city docks to Browns Landing while crews work to get the lines grounded.