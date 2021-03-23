Barge grounded south of St. Johns River entrance, Coast Guard working to salvage vessel

The barge, named Bridgeport, began taking on water Monday evening before it was eventually grounded.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The US Coast Guard is working to salvage a barge that was grounded near the St. Johns River Monday evening.

The barge, named Bridgeport, began taking on water Monday before it was eventually grounded. It is about one nautical mile south of the river's entrance and is not affecting the navigational channel for other vessels.

As of Tuesday, the Coast Guard is trying to remove the fuel onboard the vessel, though there is no discharge.

However, the Coast Guard set up a safety zone and urge all mariners to stay clear of the salvage operations.

