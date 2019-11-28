An eyesore and danger to boaters, that's what some neighbors have called two derelict boats along Ortega River. Community members in Ortega are now celebrating the boats' removal.

Contractors began work Wednesday to remove two boats from Ortega River. Both partially sank and have been sitting vacant. One for months, the other for nearly two years.

First Coast News first shared neighbors' concerns last month when they were worried about how long the boats had been there and why they were not removed.

“It’s really cool, I’ve never seen it come up like this," said Jennifer Stone.

Stone, her son and two nieces happened to notice something unusual on their trip to Stinson Park.

“I told them that we would sit here and watch it, get some education," Stone said.

Stones' family is learning at an early age, the value of taking care of your belongings and what happens when you don’t.

“Well they sunk for various reasons, one of them the storm caused it and one of them we don’t know yet, we’re going to lift it to see what happened," said Captain Jim Suber, city of Jacksonville, water waste coordinator.

Suber said both owners are not able to pay for the removal.

As a result, the city is now tasked with the cleanup, a process months in the making.

“It’s a homemade structure and so it’s not a vessel so that added to the time and the process," Suber said.

It could cost up to $7,000 per removal. This is money that is coming from other boater’s boat and trailer fees they’ve already paid to the state.

Suber expects to see a court order that will challenge to have that money reimbursed to the county.

“We do need more legislation to do something about it before it gets to the point where it’s at now," he said.

Nancy Parliment is also looking forward to seeing a change along the River.

“It was interesting to me as the process of how this happens," she said. "I’m just going to be happy not to look at it and the danger, I’m worried about other boats, it will be pretty that it will be gone.

Heavy equipment and divers in the water helped remove one of the two, the houseboat will need another day. A day both Parliment and Stone will be happy to finally see.

“Once they get these boats out it will make the water a lot more safe and a lot more pretty,” Stone said.

