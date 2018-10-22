JACKSONVILLE — The owner of a barbershop near Sunday's shooting at an Eastside laundromat happened to be outside a nearby church when the gunfire erupted.

Dana Miller is using his own past hardships to help the youth in his community.

Miller operates the Man-Cave Barbershop along with a mobile barbershop. Talk inside the Man-Cave centers on Sunday’s shooting.

Customers can see the crime scene when walking out the front door. Miller saw the crime unfold.

“We just hear this 'Boom, boom, boom!'” Miller said.

“Just to see something like this happen and you have to experience this with your kids and your wife, it doesn’t end today [Sunday]," Miller added.

This type of violence was a part of Dana Miller’s life many years ago.

“I’ve lost tons of friends. My brother was murdered in the streets. I’ve been shot up 10 times because of the streets. I went to prison for 10 years because of the streets, so I know. I’m talking from experience,” Miller explained.

Miller says God changed his life around, and he wants to create change in the Eastside community.

“Let’s come together and make a difference. I’m going to make my presence more known. It’s not about a monetary thing or a popularity contest, it’s the right thing to do because innocent people are getting shot,” Miller said.

Outside the barbershop walls, Miller’s newly started non-profit “Cut One Teach One” does two things.

It keeps a person’s hair looking clean and offers young people a choice -- pick a career or college over committing crimes.

“I want to encourage these young males and young females to stay out of the streets because they’re going to kill them. I just want to preach hope, and Jesus is hope to me,” Miller said.

