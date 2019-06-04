Perry-Mcall Construction Inc. was awarded a permit to build a $23 million freestanding emergency center in west Jacksonville for Baptist Health.

The 20-bed, 20,000-square-foot facility will be located in the Oakleaf Town Center at the corner of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Merchants Way. The location will serve residents in the area between I-10 and State Road 16.

Construction on the building, located at 9868 Family Place, was valued at $10 million, according to the permit.

One portion of the facility will be designated specifically for children, babies, and teenagers.

The facility will be Baptist's ninth emergency center in greater Jacksonville. Services there will include a full-service laboratory, CT scanner, ultrasound, X-ray and emergency medical transport with an on-site ambulance and LifeFlight helipad.

Baptist plans to add a medical office building at the location at a later date.

