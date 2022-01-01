Baptist Health announces birth of its first baby of 2022

According to Baptist Health, baby Isla was born at 12:26 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health welcomed little Isla at 12:26 a.m., making her the first baby born in the system in 2022.

Isla was born at the Baptist Beaches Hospital at 7 lbs and 15 oz. She is the first child of Robert and Niki and also the family's first grandchild!

Isla beat out baby Oliver, who was born just nine minutes later at 12:35 a.m. at Baptist Jacksonville. He was born at 8 lbs and 11 oz., eager to meet his big brother Bradyn.

Baptist Health is still awaiting births at Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Baptist Medical Center South for their babies of 2022.