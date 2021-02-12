Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

Alabama knocks off top-ranked Georgia 41-24, puts SEC on the verge of having 2 teams in College Football Playoff.

ATLANTA — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s best defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.

Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Saturday as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

The result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team playoff, which will be announced Sunday.