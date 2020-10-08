Explosion leaves at least 1 dead, several trapped in Pikesville, Md

Firefighters on the scene said three houses collapsed in the explosion.

PIKESVILLE, Md. — At least one person is dead following an explosion in northwest Baltimore.

Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of an explosion in the 4200 block of Brookhill Road near the Reisterstown Road Plaza in Pikesville, Maryland, Monday morning.

Firefighters were on scene conducting rescue operations for several people trapped after at least three houses exploded and collapsed, according to firefighters.

Emergency crews described the scene as a major incident Monday. At least five people were trapped in rubble at last report.

Three patients in critical condition have been rescued and search and rescue operations were underway Monday.

Additional details were limited Monday morning as the situation continues to develop.

The deceased person has not yet been identified, but WJZ confirms it is a woman

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Rescuers are communicating with one person still trapped. #BCFDSRO Special Rescue Operations Team is working to get to the person.



One person has been pronounced dead on scene. @baltimoreoem & @MyBGE are on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/7tTyqOcMC3 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

Baltimore County firefighters are assisting Baltimore city fire on the scene.

Eyewitnesses told WJZ they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake.