JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sports meet civic engagement Monday as a new ballot drop box opens at Lot J.
You can drop off your ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Sunday, which is when early voting ends in Duval County. There are two lines set up with orange cones at Lot J. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says the second line is for if they get busy.
You do not have to get out of your vehicle to drop off your ballot. Workers at the location say to think of it like a fast food drive-thru line.
View the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website here to track your ballot and see where you can vote early in person. It is too late to request a mail-in ballot.