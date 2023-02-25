Ballerinas from the Florida Ballet featured in Black History Month photoshoot

In honor of Black History Month, local photographer Nicole Hartley, is using her skillset to highlight Black dancers at the Florida Ballet.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Black History Month, Jacksonville photographer, Nicole Hartley, is using her skillset to highlight Black dancers at the Florida Ballet.

Two of these dancers are her daughters.

The photos are not only being shared on social media but they serve as a representation of growth within the arts.

“You definitely see a lot more diversity in the classroom but even when I walk in somewhere… you see like one or two black girls,” said Leeanaca Moore, Florida Ballet dancer.

Moore is one of the first females of color in her company, The Florida Ballet, to take on specific lead roles.

She’s also a representation of the diversity in contemporary ballerinas.

“It’ definitely inspiring and it brings me a lot of joy because a hundred years ago or fifty years ago, we weren’t allowed to dance so the fact that we can go out and pursue something on our own and it can become this popular is amazing,” said Moore.

It’s been a journey but she and her friends are defying all odds.

These photos were produced this year for Black History month.

Dancers, Cailyn, Zahria and Lauren who also belong to the Florida Ballet are featured.

“I was very proud of my students out there and they looked wonderful, hopefully it’s something more people see and more students out there see,” said Creative Director of the Florida Ballet, Roberto Forleo.

Forleo says he enjoys bringing people of diverse backgrounds in to dance with the Florida Ballet.

The company is a non profit that’s been around for over 40 years, each year, evolving.

“I’ve been dancing with the Florida ballet for about seven years I think,” said Moore.

With heart and soul, Leeanaca dances today with newfound inspiration from these photos.

She also dances knowing that someone who looks like her is watching.

“That’s my friend… she is out there doing it representing for the little girls who might want to dance who don’t see their other Black friends dancing and don’t want to be judged,” said Moore.