A bald eagle was rescued by a cyclist passing through on the Northside Thursday, according to Cynthia Mosling with BEAKS.

BEAKS, or Bird Emergency Aid & Kare Sanctuary, were called out to meet the woman, who was holding the eagle in a towel until they arrived.

On Friday, Mosling said the eagle was going to be taken to the vet at the Exotic Bird Hospital to get checked out.

