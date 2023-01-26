Bakr County deputies looking for missing 15-year-old Brayden Joiner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding a missing 15-year-old boy to contact authorities.
Family members say Braden Joiner left voluntarily on the evening of Jan. 20, and he had been in contact with a friend via Snapchat.
There is an indication that Joiner may be in Jacksonville. Family and police say at this time there is no information suggesting foul play.
Family members posted the following on Facebook:
"Supposedly he had contact with a friend in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville notifying them he was headed to Jax. He has contacts in the Mandarin area through the Old Kings/Baymeadows area. He does not have his phone. HE IS A REPORTED MISSING JUVENILE! If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, please contact myself, Tommy Joiner, JSO and or Baker County sheriff’s office! Thank you to wverowho has reached out to us thus far. We appreciate the love and support."