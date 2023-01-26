Bakr County deputies looking for missing 15-year-old Brayden Joiner

"Supposedly he had contact with a friend in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville notifying them he was headed to Jax. He has contacts in the Mandarin area through the Old Kings/Baymeadows area. He does not have his phone. HE IS A REPORTED MISSING JUVENILE! If anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts, please contact myself, Tommy Joiner, JSO and or Baker County sheriff’s office! Thank you to wverowho has reached out to us thus far. We appreciate the love and support."