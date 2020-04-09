Baker County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen runaway

The sheriff's office says Layla Harmon was last seen by her mother Aug. 12 in Macclenny when she ran away from a doctor's appointment on foot.

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing teen girl who deputies say is a habitual runaway.

In a post to its Facebook page, the sheriff's office says Layla Harmon was last seen by her mother Aug. 12 in Macclenny, when she ran away from a doctor's appointment on foot.

Layla was wearing grey shorts, a red shirt and purple flip flops. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Layla was recently living in Green Cove Springs with her grandmother, the post says, but she has ties to Baker County.