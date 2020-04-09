x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Baker County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen runaway

The sheriff's office says Layla Harmon was last seen by her mother Aug. 12 in Macclenny when she ran away from a doctor's appointment on foot.
Credit: Baker County Sheriff's Office
Baker County Sheriff's Office searching for missing runaway Layla Harmon

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing teen girl who deputies say is a habitual runaway.

In a post to its Facebook page, the sheriff's office says Layla Harmon was last seen by her mother Aug. 12 in Macclenny, when she ran away from a doctor's appointment on foot.

Layla was wearing grey shorts, a red shirt and purple flip flops. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Layla was recently living in Green Cove Springs with her grandmother, the post says, but she has ties to Baker County.

Anyone who has seen Layla or who has information about where she might be is asked to call 904-259-2861.

Credit: Baker County Sheriff's Office
The Baker County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing, runaway teen Layla Harmon.
Post by 126881507380199.

RELATED: Missing teen girl from Ohio may be in St. Johns County

RELATED: Police search for missing 23-year-old with brain injury, walks with cane or walker