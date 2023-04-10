Baker County Sheriff's Office corrections officer injured in house fire that killed 4

BCSO confirmed that one of the two survivors, who are in the hospital, is a corrections officer. They also confirmed the name of the homeowner, who was not home.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAKER COUNTY, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

A home was destroyed and four lives were lost when a double wide trailer went up in flames in Sanderson in Baker County Wednesday morning.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue says a woman, three children and two dogs died in the future. Two other adults were flown to UF Health in Gainesville in critical condition.

Undersheriff Randy Crews now confirms that one of those two adults was a corrections officer with their agency. They did not name the officer.

First Coast News confirmed with law enforcement that Jeffrey Hodges lived in the home. He was not there at the time of the fire and was not injured. Family members ask for privacy, but tell us Hodges' daughter and three grandchildren were killed.

The ages of the victims are not known.

What happened?

Fire Chief Trevor Nelson says around 8:30 Wednesday morning, crews responded to the fire in the 14900 block of OC Horne Road.

First responders got to the home within nine minutes and were met with two injured adults outside, and multiple people were still inside.

The Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire.