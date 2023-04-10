Baker County Sheriff's Office corrections officer injured in house fire that killed 4

BAKER COUNTY, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.
A home was destroyed and four lives were lost when a double wide trailer went up in flames in Sanderson in Baker County Wednesday morning.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office and Fire Rescue says a woman, three children and two dogs died in the future. Two other adults were flown to UF Health in Gainesville in critical condition.
Undersheriff Randy Crews now confirms that one of those two adults was a corrections officer with their agency. They did not name the officer.
First Coast News confirmed with law enforcement that Jeffrey Hodges lived in the home. He was not there at the time of the fire and was not injured. Family members ask for privacy, but tell us Hodges' daughter and three grandchildren were killed.
The ages of the victims are not known.
What happened?
Fire Chief Trevor Nelson says around 8:30 Wednesday morning, crews responded to the fire in the 14900 block of OC Horne Road.
First responders got to the home within nine minutes and were met with two injured adults outside, and multiple people were still inside.
The Bureau of Fire Arson and Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire.
"We will be here to help this community; we will be there to support this family and we will pull together with this family because that is what we do here in Baker County," Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said. "We come together as one and we stand behind each other and this incident will be no different."
At the last check, the two victims hospitalized are in critical condition. The family of the victims have told First Coast News when they are ready, they'll update us with information.