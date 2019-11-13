On Tuesday, a single mother of seven lost her home to a devastating fire. Everything was lost and now her family and local church are helping them to restore their lives.

The Baker County Fire Rescue (BCFR) posted on its Facebook page that it responded to a fire at a double-wide mobile home off Aaron Fish Road. Even though the BCFR arrived within eight minutes of dispatch, the fire had destroyed most of the structure.

Additionally, because it was in a rural location, it took four BCDR tankers. Three tankers were also called from Charlton County, Georgia.

The family was left only with the clothes they had on. Fortunately, she was at work during the in fire and her kids were at school. The seven children ages range from 6- to 13-years-old.

Immediately after the tragedy, the woman's brother Sam Tilly launched a GoFundMe asking for clothes, shoes, household items or monetary donations.

"This is going to be a long road to recovery but anything and everything will help. Thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts," Tilly said in the GoFundMe campaign.

In less than one day, over $3,000 has been raised of the $25,000 goal. The Glen Baptist Church also stepped in and posted a Facebook post asking for clothing donations.