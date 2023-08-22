Baker County man will spend 10 months in prison for part in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Bradley Weeks, 44, will also spend an additional one year in home detention and pay $2,000 in restitution.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Baker County man will spend 10 months behind bars for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Bradley Weeks, 44, was sentenced to 10 months i n prison, 24 months of supervised release, and an additional 12 months in home detention. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Weeks was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John D. Bates on Wednesday in Washington.

Weeks was found guilty on Dec. 9, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan during a bench trial for a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding and several other misdemeanor charges.

During the trial in December, prosecutors showed camera footage Weeks recorded moments before entering the Capitol building.

"We've reached the stems. We've climbed scaffolding," said Weeks. "We've had to break things to get through, but we've gotten through. We are taking back the Capitol; we're taking back our country."

Weeks' attorneys argued that he did not actively participate in vandalizing the Capitol building, but Judge Hogan said Weeks still is responsible for his actions.

"He may have gotten caught up in the moment with the riot and the mob, and that happens. That's unfortunate. It happens with lynch mobs," Hogan stated. "And the next day they regret what they did, but they're still responsible for what they did."

Hogan added he believes Weeks' intentions were "that he wanted to burn the place down" if rioters didn't stop the official proceeding.