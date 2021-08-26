Baker County correctional facility closing due to staff shortages

The Department of Corrections said staff will not lose their job or rank and that it will make every effort to maintain inmates in their current custody status.

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Baker Correctional Institution will be closing due to severe staff shortages, according to reports from the Miami Herald.

The news outlet is reporting that the Florida Department of Corrections will soon close multiple prisons in North Florida in an effort to grapple with severe staff shortages.

The announcement is according to a union representative who talked to Corrections Secretary Mark Inch about the move on Thursday.

There are plans to close both Baker Correctional Institution and New River Correctional Institution in the coming weeks, said Jim Baiardi, the president of the Corrections Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association.

Cross City Correctional Institution, which has been closed due to flooding damage, will continue to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, according to the Miami Herald.

Some work camps, including Gainesville Work Camp, and smaller prison annexes in other parts of the state may also close soon, Baiardi said.

“He [Inch] is going to be closing some prisons that are close to the other, temporarily, so he can redirect the staff and inmates to places where they can safely run the institutions for now,” Baiardi said in an interview Thursday.

The Department of Corrections confirmed the prison closures in a statement sent after the Miami Herald published its story. The state agency said staff will not lose their job or rank and that it will make every effort to maintain inmates in their current custody status.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s prison population had shrunk by about 20,000 inmates, as of March this year.