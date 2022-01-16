Bad weather causing more flight delays and cancellations

According to Flight Aware there was a total of 43 delays at the Jacksonville International airport and 30 cancellations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As winter storms hit different states flight delays and cancellations are increasing.

“I kept getting notices from the airlines saying my flight was cancelled and I booked on another one and I booked another one and that got cancelled and that happened two more times," said Scott MacArthur.

MacArthur came to Jacksonville Friday and this evening he was supposed be back in Washington, DC.

“I got here tonight and I was supposed to have a connection through New York and I was going to miss my connection so now I’m booked on a flight tomorrow afternoon," said MacArthur.

Macarthur believes these flight cancellations are inconvenient.