JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a tough reality for some families: kids not having a bed or a comfortable place to sleep.

That’s why several groups from across the First Coast came together to give back in a special way by donating beds, blankets and pillows to 60 kids.

Inside the historic Ritz Theatre, families thought they were there for a movie with popcorn included.

The unexpected gift of a bed that caught many by surprise, including Kyrie. She spent 350 days in the hospital in 2018 fighting Leukemia.

“I was in kindergarten and now I’m going into first grade," she said. "Are you excited? Yes."

The medical bills mounting. Some of Kyrie’s prescriptions cost close to $40,000 per month, her grandfather John Garcia explained.

“The hardships that a normal family goes through and then you add an infection or disease and it really pushes the family dynamic,” Garcia said.

At home, Kyrie sleeps on a mattress that’s on the floor. Her family doing all they can just like the dozens of others trying to win a bed.

Local Ashley HomeStore president, Chris Caprio said he knows the feeling. He grew up in a similar situation – sleeping in a converted carport. To be able to give back, he said, is what he lives for.

“For them to go home and to know they’ll have a mattress of their own is the best feeling in the world,” Caprio said.

He added in 2019, the company has donated 200 beds to kids in need.