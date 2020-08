The first method is to log into their Focus account about seven to 10 days after registering.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are two ways Duval County parents can find their child's bus route information, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The first method is to log into their Focus account about seven to 10 days after registering. The second method is by calling the Transportation Center at 904-858-6200.

Parents are asked to check back on their Focus accounts later if they do not see the information they need.