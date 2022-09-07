Artwork of Star Wars, Marvel and Disney in Jacksonville: See Baby Yoda at sunset and Spider-Man in an autumnal scene

Bring the kids for a children's event Saturday at Gallery 725, see their new space, dress up like Wonder Woman and enjoy art of Mickey and Minnie by the sea.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time to cape up or get your Grogu on for an art exhibit happening at Jacksonville's Gallery 725 now through September 11. Perhaps your best full-body Spider-Man unitard is in order.

Thomas Kinkade Studios presents "Generations", an exhibit featuring Disney, Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters.

Bring the kids to a children’s event Saturday from 11 a.m to noon.

Three receptions with Patrick and Zac Kinkade are planned for Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This exhibit is in Gallery 725's new space at 13475 Atlantic Blvd. Suite 6.

Dr. Patrick Kinkade is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas and an artist / representative for Thomas Kinkade Studios.