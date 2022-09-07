x
Artwork of Star Wars, Marvel and Disney in Jacksonville: See Baby Yoda at sunset and Spider-Man in an autumnal scene

Bring the kids for a children's event Saturday at Gallery 725, see their new space, dress up like Wonder Woman and enjoy art of Mickey and Minnie by the sea.
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios
The Mandolorian holds Grogu, the beloved Baby Yoda, at sunset while three more Mandolorians blast off of an exploding watercraft toward the sky.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Time to cape up or get your Grogu on for an art exhibit happening at Jacksonville's Gallery 725 now through September 11. Perhaps your best full-body Spider-Man unitard is in order.

Thomas Kinkade Studios presents "Generations", an exhibit featuring Disney, Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters. 

Bring the kids to a children’s event Saturday from 11 a.m to noon.

Three receptions with Patrick and Zac Kinkade are planned for Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This exhibit is in Gallery 725's new space at 13475 Atlantic Blvd. Suite 6. 

Click HERE to RSVP.

Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios
Spider-Man and Spider-Verse friends swing though an autumnal scene. Iron Man hovers, taking in the beautiful red-orange shades of the canopy.
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios
Mickey proclaiming his love for Minnie beachside, Chipmunks spellbound by a gull, Daffy Duck offspring constructing castle in the sand and Goofy on a kayak taking a picture of some sort of water creature
Credit: Thomas Kinkade Studios
Dr. Patrick Kinkade is a professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas and an artist / representative for Thomas Kinkade Studios.

Thomas Kinkade’s nephew, Zachary began entering and winning national and regional art competitions at the age of 11. Zac attended the internationally known Art Center School of Design in Pasadena, California and has taken a position as a publishing artist for Art Brand Studios.

