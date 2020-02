JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tori Foles, the wife of Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with the couple's second child.

Tori Foles made the announcement Sunday with a gallery of vacation photos that included pictures of her baby bump.

"Baby Foles isn't hiding anymore!" she said in a caption. "Coming in June ... We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little bestie."

The caption refers to Lily James Foles, the couple's daughter who was born in 2017.