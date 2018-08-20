A baby alpaca is dead after someone put a feast of junk food in its pen. Apparently, the culprit has been warned several times before to stop.

Sarah Cribbins, whose son attends Swimming Pen Creek Elementary school beside the pen, says she's very familiar with the alpacas.

"Yep, I'm here every day," Cribbins said. "They're so cute, they're so funny to watch too."

She said the baby alpaca born over a year ago was her and her son's favorite.

"He's a spunk," Cribbins laughed.

That's why she was devastated when she found out the baby alpaca was dead.

"It just broke my heart," Cribbins said.

Creekside Animal Hospital, who cares for the animals, said someone in a blue car has repeatedly dumped inappropriate food into the pen. According to their Facebook post, the hospital has spoken to the culprit at least four times in the past.

This latest time, the animal hospital posted that this person dumped three boxes of animal crackers, a large bag of Doritos, two large boxes of cheese nips and two bags of whole peanuts. They said the baby alpaca didn't know any better and overindulged.

"That's just devastating. That's really -- we just don't do that to our animals," Cribbins said.

The hospital posted that they did everything they could to save the alpaca, including a blood transfusion from his father. Unfortunately, it was too late.

"I'm going to hope this was an accident and not intentional," Cribbins said.

Cribbins says people need to educate themselves about alpacas before going near them with anything.

"Let's look up, let's see what they're allowed to eat and go from there," Cribbins said, "because we've got to take care of them. We've got to respect our animals like we would respect anybody else."

First Coast News has reached out to Creekside Animal Hospital about this, and they did not want to speak on camera. They said they have notified the Clay County Sheriff's Department, and are working to make sure this never happens again.

