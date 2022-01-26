Avondale residents say people speed beyond the 15 MPH speed limit posted at Post and Acosta Streets.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crash in Avondale Monday night has caused concern for residents.

The crash, which happened on Acosta and Post Streets, was the latest in the area snapped on camera by Carrie Greer.

She says she hopes to be an advocate for more crosswalks and signage in Avondale.

"This neighborhood is a residential neighborhood and I feel like the drivers drive too fast, it’s actually very dangerous when they come down this street," said Greer.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to see if speed was a factor in the recent crash on Post and Acosta Streets. We are waiting to hear back from police.

On Monday, JSO responded to a deadly crash on Roosevelt where police say speeding was a factor.

"My bedroom is right here and at 2 o clock in the morning I was awakened to a loud crash and it’s not the first time it has happened," said Greer.

First Coast News has also reached out to the City of Jacksonville to see how Avondale residents could get more signage and help with speeding. We are waiting to hear back from the city.

In the meantime, Greer says she and other residents want to see change soon.