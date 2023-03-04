x
Avenues Mall reopened after police activity

About a dozen Jacksonville Sheriff's officers were seen leaving Buffalo Wild Wings in tactile gear. The mall is now reopened.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Avenues Mall is open again Monday after it was shut down for police activity. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call of a suspicious person carrying something suspicious. 

People could be seen in the back parking lot, reporting that they had been told to exit the mall.

Around 6 p.m., a dozen police officers in tactical gear with rifles came out of Buffalo Wild Wings. After that, people were allowed back in the mall.

JSO is expected to release more information. 

