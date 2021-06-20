Avenues Mall, St. Augustine Premium Outlets hosting virtual job fair beginning Monday

A variety of positions from full-time management to part-time sales associate jobs are available at both locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Avenues Mall and St. Augustine Premium Outlets are hosting a virtual job fair next week to fill several positions at more than 100 retailers.

The job fair will begin Monday, June 21 and continue through Sunday, June 27. Job seekers are encouraged to inquire about jobs and participate in on-site interviews.

At the Avenues Mall, more than 60 retailers are hoping to fill up over 70 open positions. A variety of positions from full-time management to part-time sales associate jobs are available.