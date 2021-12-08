Jacksonville firefighter died of spontaneous brain hemorrhage, autopsy shows

The autopsy shows Michael Freeland's death was caused by spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage of presumed natural cause, not from an electrical burn.

A Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department engineer who died last month died from natural causes, a newly release autopsy report reveals.

Michael Freeland died Nov. 11 while working a crash involving a "difficult extraction." A U-Haul truck crashed, with downed live wires in the area, according to JFRD.

The autopsy shows Freeland's death was caused by spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage of presumed natural cause, not from an electrical burn.

Authorities say Freeland was in the back of a U-Haul truck working and collapsed after stepping out of the truck. Lifesaving efforts by JFRD crews and hospital staff were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m., according to a news release.

Freeland was a firefighter for more than seven years. He was 36 years old and engaged to be married at the time of his death.

Hundreds of people filled a church last month to remember Freeland's life and legacy. A procession of about 100 emergency vehicles, family members and friends accompanied his body to the Evergreen Cemetery, where Freeland was buried.

Those who knew him say he will be remembered for his dedication to community service.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford recognized Freeland in Congress Wednesday morning and tweeted his remembrance as well, saying:

"It's with heavy hearts that we honor and remember the life of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Engineer Michael Freeland. On November 11th, Engineer Freeland tragically lost his life while saving another’s at the scene of a traffic accident. He died as he lived: as a hero."