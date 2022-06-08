Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames

The owner of the store told First Coast News that luckily, no one was inside. But the sight of the fire from outside was striking.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store.

The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.

The fire spread from the truck to the building, but luckily, no one was inside.

The bright orange, massive flames suggest that the damage to the building could be extensive, but there hasn't been an official assessment of the damage yet.