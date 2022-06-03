Auto burglary suspect sought by The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an auto burglary that occurred in the area of Philips Highway and Lenoir Avenue, according to a June 3 news release.
During this reported crime, the pictured suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and stole various items, including a firearm, the news release continued.
Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.