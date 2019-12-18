JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Braxton Williams and Bri'ya Williams were rescued about 50 hours after they were reported missing Sunday. It's a true miracle described by many, including Myron Pincomb.

"Really great to see how it ended," he said.

Pincomb is the CEO of the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards -- a company that trains and certifies law enforcement officers and first responders on how to interact with people on the autism spectrum. Pincomb says he trains officers to have cue cards in the event someone is non-verbal.

"All of the officers we train carry those with them in their car or, if not, on their person," he told First Coast News. "But they are able to pull those cue cards out and establish communication at least on a very low level."

The children's family told First Coast News that Braxton Williams is on the autism spectrum but is able to communicate with others.

Pincomb says autism is a sensory disorder and Braxton Williams may have had a heightened sense of focus, which may be the reason the siblings were found together.

"For a typical person, this would be a very dramatic experience, let alone if you had these sensory disorders," Pincomb said. "So whether it's touch, sound, sight, smell -- all of these things would have been going on with this little boy while he was in the woods for all these hours."

Braxton and Bri'ya Williams were reported missing Sunday at around 11:30 p.m. after possibly wandering off from their home at the Paradise Village mobile home park, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

