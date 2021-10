Ta'Nesha Rodgers has been missing since October 6.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen earlier this month in the Argyle Forest area.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Ta'Nesha Rodgers has been missing since October 6.

Rodgers is 5’1”, 120 pounds with brown eyes and has a scar above her lip.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a brown sports bra