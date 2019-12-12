Local and federal authorities are willing to give you thousands of dollars in reward money if you can help catch three men who they say stole more than 50 guns from a firearm shop Sunday.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, three men broke into TNT Firearms off State Road 200 around 3 a.m. In surveillance video, the men can be seen smashing the cases and exiting with the items in hand, deputies said.

The three were in and out of TNT firearms in about a minute.

The sheriff's office says roughly $100,000 in weapons were removed from the store -- both handguns and long rifles.

Crime Stoppers is willing to offer $3,000 and another $5,000 is also being offered as a reward from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

TNT Firearms was back open for business Thursday, but did not want to provide comment.