Easter Egg Hunts in August? | A new thing during the COVID-19 pandemic

April had many missing out on the annual spring and Easter tradition, but a push by some parents and communities has kids catching up on the childhood tradition.

WASHINGTON — Being a child or parent during the pandemic has brought on its challenges, which includes traditions like Easter egg hunts being canceled. But now, this springtime activity canceled by COVID-19 is appearing across the United States in August.

Multiple stories and social media posts show that parents and communities are performing easter egg hunts canceled or postponed earlier in the year by the pandemic.

One day care in Virginia, Little Lokers Learning Center, even posted about their impromptu Easter egg hunt.

According to the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark, one church in New Jersey hopes that the Easter egg hunt did over this weekend on Aug. 23, would hopefully bring new members to the church. It's even part of big Easter festivities that are being held at the church during the dog days of summer.

Little Lokers Learning Center Easter Egg hunt in August! Why not?

Cities are also getting involved in the fun. Merrill, Wisconsin held an Easter egg hunt earlier in the month for its entire community through its parks and recreation department.

Easter was one of the first holidays to be impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus, and many church congregations could not gather due to laws in their states that limited gatherings.

The White House Easter Egg Roll also fell victim to the coronavirus and was canceled in 2020.

Virtual Easter egg hunts are also a thing going on during the coronavirus pandemic. From video games doing egg hunts to cartoon characters egg hunts through companies like Disney interacting with kids and people.