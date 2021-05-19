Attorneys demand GBI release all bodycam video from deadly sheriff's office shooting of Camden County woman

On May 4, Latoya James was visiting her cousin, 46-year-old Varshaun Brown at his home south of Woodbine.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 37-year-old woman shot during a raid by the Camden County Sheriff's Office denounced her killed as unnecessary.

On May 4, Latoya James was visiting her cousin, 46-year-old Varshaun Brown at his home south of Woodbine.

During that time, deputies with the Camden County Sheriff's Office carried out a drug-related search warrant at the home, the sheriff's office said. Gunfire eventually broke out between officers and those inside the home. When it was over, James was dead. Her cousin was injured.

GBI eventually released bodycam video of the incident. Deputies knock and announce themselves in the video, and one can hear gunshots ring out. However, there is not much to be seen.

WARNING: Below is the bodycam video that has been released. Some of the video may be disturbing.

"How much more does it take?" James' family's attorney Mack Knight said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "How many more unarmed Black people does it take to die in America at the hands of those who are hired to protect and serve, but yet they chase, they bust in doors at 4:00 in the morning, and they kill?"

Mack demanded GBI to release all the bodycam video. The family has also asked for a copy of the warrant used in the raid.

"I don't know what to say," James' mother Betty Jean Murphy James said. "They took my baby. They took her life then they took her dignity. They took her from me, and I wanna know why."

The attorney said they will wait until they have all the facts in the case before taking any legal action.